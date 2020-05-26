STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 infected Odisha trader violates home quarantine to travel to Andhra Pradesh

A resident of Bell Road in Jeypore town, the 55-year-old asymptomatic patient had returned from Visakhapatnam on May 14 and was in home quarantine.

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: A trader, who was under quarantine and found coronavirus positive on Monday, left the Koraput administration in a tizzy by travelling to Andhra Pradesh in violation of Covid-19 norms.

His contact tracing revealed that he has come in contact with 28 persons including four medical staff.

His swab sample was sent for test, which came out positive on the day. When health officials went to his house to bring him to the hospital, they found his house locked.

His neighbours told the team that the patient had left for Elluru in AP on a motorcycle to attend the funeral of his sister on Sunday.

The team initiated his contact tracing and found out that he moved around the town in violation of the Covid-19 norms.

During his quarantine period, the trader visited the local Covid hospital for giving his swab for examination and came in contact with a doctor, an ASHA worker, a technician and a lab assistant on May 20.

All four of them have been asked to remain in quarantine.Meanwhile, Koraput Collector Madhusudan Mishra has spoken to his counterpart in West Godavari district and urged him to admit the trader to Covid hospital there.

Comments





