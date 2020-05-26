Eid-ul-Fitr: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, Governor Ganeshi Lal convey greetings

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday greeted people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr which was celebrated on a low-key in the State due to the lockdown.

The festivities remained subdued across Odisha as people celebrated it indoors amid the lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Congratulating the Muslim fraternity on the occasion, the Governor wished happiness and prosperity for all.

In a message, Lal also called upon the people to participate in Odisha’s battle against coronavirus with dedication.

In his message, the Chief Minister wished peace and prosperity for all and urged people to strictly adhere to the norms of social distance in view of coronavirus pandemic.

“I strongly believe that we will emerge victorious in the fight against corona with people’s cooperation,” he said. Among others, Union Petroleum and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also greeted the people on the occasion.

