First Angul-bound Shramik Special train arrives 1,635 migrants

By Express News Service

ANGUL: The first Shramik Special train to Angul carrying migrant workers from Gujarat arrived in the district on Monday.

The train with 1,635 workers from 25 districts of the State reached Angul railway station at around 8 am. Of the returnees, 365 are from Angul.

IG Narasingh Bhol, Collector MK Mohanty and SP Jagmohan Meena were present at the station to oversee the arrangements for sending the workers to their respective districts.