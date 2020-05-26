STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

HRAO, tour operators seek reopening of Odisha hotels as lockdown 4.0 nears end

HRAO chairman JK Mohanty said many hotels are getting calls for room reservation, but they are unable to take any decision as the Government has not allowed hotels to operate.

Published: 26th May 2020 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Select Citywalk, Hotel Delmaar

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With domestic flights resuming operations and the State Government exempting mandatory quarantine for people travelling to Odisha on work for 72 hours, hoteliers bodies and tour operators on Monday demanded opening of hotels.

Hotel and Restaurant Association of Odisha (HRAO) and Indian Association of Tour Operators (Eastern Region) have moved the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) seeking permission to open the hotels in the City so that the travellers can be provided accommodation.

They said while the economy is opening up with relaxations on travel and quarantine protocol, there is every possibility that people will come to the State for short business trips and professional works.

“It is not that everybody who is coming to Odisha has a house or accommodation facility to stay. When the hotels are yet to get approval to operate, where will people on short duration trips stay and where will they have food?” they wondered.

HRAO chairman JK Mohanty said many hotels are getting calls for room reservation, but they are unable to take any decision as the Government has not allowed hotels to operate.

Stating that as per circular of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the passengers arriving in the international flights have to go in for compulsory paid quarantine in hotels, Mohanty requested the civic body to allow the hotels to operate and passengers for hotel accommodation.

The HRAO has urged BMC Commissioner Prem Chand Chaudhary seeking early approval for opening of hotel business. The association has also sent a copy of the letter to Tourism and Sports Secretary Vishal Kumar Dev.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha hotels Odisha tourism HRAO Odisha coronavirus cases COVID 19
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Private hospitals charging hefty fees, claim kin of COVID-19 patients
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
Lockdown Tales: This 15-year-old cycled 1,200kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp