Lockdown aftermath: Back in Odisha, returnees stare at bleak future

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Migrant workers returning to Odisha, particularly from Surat, stare at an uncertain future as many may not have alternative livelihood options after completion of mandatory quarantine period.

Mostly belonging to Ganjam district, the Surat returnees who have completed institutional quarantine, are yet to receive the Rs 2,000 incentive announced by the State Government as it involves a complicated ‘sarkaari’ process that needs running to the block offices several times which is not possible for all during the lockdown.

The returnees also do not have the option of returning to Surat where many of the spinning mills in which they worked may resume operations sooner than later.

Trilochan Lenka of Sanadolanga village in Beleguntha block of Ganjam is yet to decide what to do after his quarantine period is over.

He completed institutional quarantine of 21 days and four days of his home quarantine are also done too.

Though the local Government representative told him that the home quarantine period will be seven days, after coming back to the village they forced him to undergo 14-day isolation at home.

Lenka received a salary of around Rs 18,000 per month at the spinning mill in Surat. But he is not planning to go to back to Surat anytime soon.

“After three to four months, I will decide whether I want to go back. But till then I have to find something to carry on here,” he said.

The situation is similar for Sarash who worked as an auto-rickshaw driver in Surat. He completed his institutional quarantine and is in home now.

His made around Rs 12,000 to Rs 16,000 a month before the lockdown left him jobless. With nothing to do at Surat, he returned to his family at Sialia in Kabisurjyanagar block.

But he also does not want to go back and would continue here for next three to four months till he feels it is safe to return.

Prabasi Odia organisation’s Sukanta Kumar Rout says the situation will be difficult in the days to come. Nearly one lakh Odia people have returned and 1.5 lakh are waiting to return home.

Though the looms may slowly reopen, a majority of Odia people not want to stay here and want to return home, he said.