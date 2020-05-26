Lockdown relaxation: Meet over operation of private buses in Odisha on May 26
BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government convened a meeting with the Private Bus Owners’ Association on Tuesday for a final decision on running of buses in the State.
Commerce and Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera said the owners will not incur loss as the Government has allowed them to carry passengers to the full capacity of the buses.
On the waiver of road tax as demanded by the association, he said the Government is actively considering the demand.
“The Government has decided not to collect road tax from the private buses till June. Other demands are under active consideration,” he said.
Though the Government allowed the private commercial vehicles to run, the association has expressed its inability to resume the intra-state service.
Talking to mediapersons, secretary of the association Barada Acharya said as the buses are lying idle due to lockdown, these are not in a running condition.
Besides, the drivers and helpers have gone to their villages. Under these circumstances, buses cannot be run, he added.
In a notification, the Government had allowed buses to run with full capacity recently.