Lockdown relaxation: 'Mo Bus' service to resume from select routes in Odisha from May 26

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after the State Government allowed inter and intra-state bus transport, the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) announced to resume the Mo Bus service on limited routes from Tuesday.

The buses will initially ply on seven routes from Bhubaneswar to Cuttack and Khurda from 7 am to 7 pm. CRUT officials the number of buses and their routes will be increased in a phased manner over a period of time.

The buses will ply from Airport to CDA, Nandan Vihar to Lingipur, Master Canteen to CDA, Master Canteen to Khurda, Master Canteen to SUM Hospital, Dumduma to Mancheswar and Master Canteen to AIIMS. Wearing masks will be compulsory for passengers boarding the bus. Passengers have been requested to carry sanitisers.

“Passengers should tender exact change to purchase ticket in order to minimise cash transaction,” said CRUT general manager Dipti Mahapatra. She said CRUT is also planning to introduce QR code and ‘tap and pay’ card to facilitate cashless transaction and ensure hassle-free and risk-free travel for the commuters. CRUT officials said the buses are being disinfected on a daily basis as per the standard procedure of the Government.