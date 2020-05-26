STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Next 15-30 days of COVID-19 battle will be more challenging, warns Naveen Patnaik

Stating that the vulnerable including the elderly and people with comorbid conditions need extra care, he said a fortnight of serious awareness creation on all these aspects should be planned

Published: 26th May 2020 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus awareness programme in Odisha.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday said that with the opening up of flights and railways, the  month ahead will be more challenging.

“With opening up of flights and railways, the coming 15 days to a month will be more challenging but I am sure we will handle the same in a professional manner with a humane face,” the Chief Minister said while reviewing the COVID-19 situation in Odisha at a high level video conference meeting.

“Our learnings on the behaviour of virus in India and more particularly in Odisha have given us hope that with strict social distancing, wearing masks and repeated hand washing we should be able to successfully contain the spread of the pandemic,” he said.

Stating that the vulnerable population including the elderly and people with comorbid conditions need extra care, he said that a fortnight of serious awareness creation in all these aspects should be planned. There are many learning points -- scientific, social and administrative -- in the two months of lockdown, he said and added that the response should be tweaked based on this. “We have to restrategise our response based on these learnings so that we are ahead of the pandemic and at the same time bring normalcy in economic and livelihood activities,” he said.

The Chief Minister said social distancing is not social boycotting and added that a combination of awareness creation coupled with strict action is required. “This would also be a target for this week,” he said and added that testing has to be smart to take care of the frontline workers and vulnerable population.

The basic mandatory quarantine period of the state has been tuned on par with ICMR recommendations, he said and added that collectors have been empowered to further extend institutional quarantine on a need based manner in the overall interest of containing COVID-19.

Stating that the temporary medical centres (TMCs) at the gram panchayat level are doing a great job in containing the spread of COVID-19, the Chief Minister said 95 percent of the positive cases in the state are from the quarantine centres which showed the robustness of the system and efforts put by sarpanches, people’s representatives and the government machinery.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik COVID-19 Coronavirus Odisha
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Private hospitals charging hefty fees, claim kin of COVID-19 patients
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
Lockdown Tales: This 15-year-old cycled 1,200kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp