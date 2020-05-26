STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha couple collects COVID-19 positive son’s wallet, quarantined

During contact tracing of the youth on the day, it came to fore that his parents had come to see him at the quarantine centre.

Published: 26th May 2020 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus testing

Representational image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  A couple of Tentuliapada village under Tirtol block was asked by the administration on Monday to remain under home quarantine for 14 days after maintaining contact with their son, who has tested Covid-19 positive.

The parents had collected a wallet from their son, when he was kept at the temporary medical centre (TMC).  The youth had returned from Gujarat and was found positive during his stay at the TMC in Tirtol College. He has been shifted to KIMS Covid Hospital at Bhubaneswar.

During contact tracing of the youth on the day, it came to fore that his parents had come to see him at the quarantine centre.

While they maintained social distancing and did not enter the TMC, their son threw his wallet towards them and asked his parents to keep it.

They collected the wallet and sanitised it after returning home. However, fearing transmission of the disease through the wallet, the local administration asked them to remain in 14 day quarantine.

Sarpanch of Tenutilpada panchayat Laxmipriya Behera informed that 33 migrants were lodged in the Tirtol College TMC.

“Swabs of the youth’s parents, myself, the 33 inmates and other staff of the TMC will be collected tomorrow for test”, she informed.

Meanwhile, Meanwhile, 10 new cases were reported  on Monday increasing the district’s tally to 41. All the new patients are asymptomatic.

Five are from Naugaon, four from Balikuda and one from Biridi block. On May 21, swabs were collected from 195 persons of which, 10 were positive. They were returnees from West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha Odisha coronavirus cases COVID 19
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Private hospitals charging hefty fees, claim kin of COVID-19 patients
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
Lockdown Tales: This 15-year-old cycled 1,200kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp