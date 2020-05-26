Odisha couple collects COVID-19 positive son’s wallet, quarantined

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A couple of Tentuliapada village under Tirtol block was asked by the administration on Monday to remain under home quarantine for 14 days after maintaining contact with their son, who has tested Covid-19 positive.

The parents had collected a wallet from their son, when he was kept at the temporary medical centre (TMC). The youth had returned from Gujarat and was found positive during his stay at the TMC in Tirtol College. He has been shifted to KIMS Covid Hospital at Bhubaneswar.

During contact tracing of the youth on the day, it came to fore that his parents had come to see him at the quarantine centre.

While they maintained social distancing and did not enter the TMC, their son threw his wallet towards them and asked his parents to keep it.

They collected the wallet and sanitised it after returning home. However, fearing transmission of the disease through the wallet, the local administration asked them to remain in 14 day quarantine.

Sarpanch of Tenutilpada panchayat Laxmipriya Behera informed that 33 migrants were lodged in the Tirtol College TMC.

“Swabs of the youth’s parents, myself, the 33 inmates and other staff of the TMC will be collected tomorrow for test”, she informed.

Meanwhile, Meanwhile, 10 new cases were reported on Monday increasing the district’s tally to 41. All the new patients are asymptomatic.

Five are from Naugaon, four from Balikuda and one from Biridi block. On May 21, swabs were collected from 195 persons of which, 10 were positive. They were returnees from West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.