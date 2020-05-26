Quarantine escapee tests COVID-19 positive, cases surge in Odisha

By Express News Service

A 22-year-old man from the district, who had returned from Hyderabad in Telangana and escaped from a quarantine centre where he was lodged, tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

The man was staying at a quarantine centre at Chandan Nagar in Pattamundai block after his return on May 17.

But he managed to flee from the centre on May 19 and was staying in his house at Madhapur here. He had been roaming in the town freely since.

His swab sample was set for testing to Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), Bhubaneswar on May 19.

All roads leading to ward no 10 of Madhiala locality, Madhapur and Basulei Lane have been sealed and the areas declared containment zone.

Residents of these localities have been asked to stay at home for the next 48 hours. The victim was rushed to Sum Covid hospital in Bhubaneswar, said Collector Samarth Verma.

Nine more from Malkangiri

In Malkangiri, nine more persons including a community health worker tested positive for coronavirus. Of them, four who had returned from Andhra Pradesh, were lodged in a temporary medical centre (TMC) within Malkangiri Municipality jurisdiction.

Three more inmates from the same TMC too were tested positive. Of them, two had returned from Tamil Nadu and the other from Telangana.

Another Telangana returnee, lodged in a TMC in Kalimela block too was tested positive. Collector Manish Agarwal said a community health worker from Podia block was among the positive cases.

22 test positive in Deogarh

In Deogarh, 22 Covid-19 positive cases were reported on the day. All cases were reported from quarantine centres at Utunia in Reamal block and Sodo in Tileibeni block.

Of the 22 cases, 19 were returnees (16 from Tamil Nadu and three from Andhra Pradesh) and three were locals. The local cases include an ASHA worker and a teacher, both of whom were on duty at the Sodo quarantine centre.

Chief District Medical Officer, Deogarh Manoj Kumar Upadhaya said, “The patients are being treated at Deogarh Covid centre. We will make arrangements to shift them to other Covid hospitals if we recieve any such order from the Government.”

Six from Koraput

After a gap of nearly one month, Koraput recorded six more Covid-19 positive cases on Monday bringing the district administration on its toes.

All six, infected by the virus, were staying in quarantine centres. One of them was staying at the Dasmantpur College TMC along with 12 others who had returned from Andhra Pradesh on May 14. The man who tested positive is a local and had come in contact with the returnees.

The number of positive cases include two females who were lodged at the Ekimput village TMC in Nandapur block.

Both had returned from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh 10 days back and were quarantined along with 24 others. Two more Vijayawada returnees, both males, lodged in Badakutinga TMC in Laxmipur block tested positive on the day.

Collector Madhusudan Mishra said the TMCs and the residential areas from where the positive cases were detected would be declared containment zones. Meanwhile CDMO MK Behura visited the Covid hospital to assess the health condition of the patients and review infrastructure.

Similarly, four new positive cases were detected in Ganjam. Of them, two are from quarantine centres and the rest locals.

Similarly, six more persons tested positive in Gajapati, taking the tally to 10 in the district. All of them were lodged in quarantine centres and had returned from Maharashtra.