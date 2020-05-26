STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rourkela Hi-tech MCH regrets COVID-19 commitment as revenue takes a hit

People suffering from general ailments are not visiting the hospital due to the fear of being infected with coronavirus.

Coronavirus, Bhubaneshwar

Representational Image. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Prasanjeet Sarkar
Express News Service

ROURKELA: Less than eight weeks after opening the Covid-19 hospital on its premises, the Hi-tech Medical College & Hospital (HTMCH) at Rourkela is now desperate to exit.

The reason being massive revenue loss due to drastic reduction in general patient attendance.

Medical Superintendent Dr Shradhanand Mohapatra said under compelling circumstances of a national health emergency, the HTMCH administration was forced to accept Odisha Government’s decision to operate the Covid-19 hospital. But, it has affected general patient turnout.

The average turnout of outdoor patients has dropped to 50 from 250 per day.

“Patients are refraining from visiting the hospital fearing transmission of coronavirus. Government’s publicity drive asking people to avoid visiting hospitals is also aggravating the situation for HTMCH”, he said, adding that apart from the hospital, the management also has to run its medical college. 

Dr Mohapatra said if the situation continues for long, the HTMCH would be financially ruined, eventually leading to closure.

In Sundargarh district, only HTMCH and the RSP-run Ispat General Hospital have ICU facilities. Patients are also suffering with IGH referring patients to distant hospitals. 

Similarly, smaller hospital and clinics citing Covid-19 fear at HTMCH are referring patients to distant places. 

The 200-bed Covid-19 hospital started operation from April 3.

A provision of Rs 1.30 crore was made from Sundargarh District Mineral Foundation (DMF) to procure necessary equipment and run the new facility for three months initially.

 Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan had said another `1.30 crore was earmarked to run the hospital for another three months, if needed.

