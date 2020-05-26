Stopped from deboarding train in Jharsuguda, Rourkela home-bound migrant workers pull train chain 

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: As many as 262 Odia migrant workers on Monday pulled the chain of Kolhapur-Bokaro Shramik special train at Nuagaon in Sundargarh district and deboarded there after the Railways reportedly disallowed them from getting down at Jharsuguda and Rourkela railway stations.

The migrants, belonging to 19 districts of Odisha, were detained by the Sundargarh administration on the premises of Nuagaon railway station, bordering Jharkhand.

The workers claimed that Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel did not let them deboard at Jharsuguda and Rourkela stations.

However, South Eastern Railway (SER) authorities claimed the direct rain to Bokaro (Jharkhand) from Kolhapur (Maharastra) halted at Jharsuguda and Rourkela stations station as per schedule but none got down.

Area manager, SER Rourkela, Srinivas Samanta said the train halted at Rourkela for 10 minutes but none of the workers got down. However, he refused to comment on the allegation that the GRP stopped the migrants from deboarding at Rourkela.

As the train left Rourkela at 11.10 am, the migrant workers pulled the chain at Nuagaon station and got down. Unconfirmed reports said two workers sustained injuries after they jumped from the train near Bondamunda.

Jharsuguda Collector SK Samal said despite no prior information about arrival of the migrants, the administration was prepared to receive them.

He requested the Divisional Railway Manager of SER, Chakradharpur to increase the two-minute halting time of the train but the latter did not permit describing it as a direct train to Bokaro.

Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan said there was no prior intimation to the district administration or Odisha Government about the train or the Odia workers in it.

There was no stoppage at Rourkela either, he said. Kalyan informed that after the workers deboarded at Nuagaon, they were sent to their respective districts by buses.