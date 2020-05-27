STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 cases contine to climb across Odisha

On the day, a 28-year-old man, who had recently returned from Maharashtra and lodged at a quarantine centre in Nuapada NAC, tested positive.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The number of Covid-19 positive cases continued to climb in several districts across the State on Tuesday.

Eight more coronavirus cases were detected in Keonjhar on the day. The fresh cases include six from quarantine centres while two are locals. With this, the total number of Covid-19 patients rose to 20 in the district. So far, four patients have recovered. 

Collector Ashis Thakre said all the new patients were asymptomatic and have been admitted to Keonjhar Covid hospital. Similarly, Balangir district reported 14 new positive cases. Of these, seven belong to Balangir Municipality and the rest are from rural areas. All the patients have been admitted to Balangir Covid hospital. The district has so far reported 38 coronavirus cases with two recoveries.

With this, the number of coronavirus cases in Nuapada district rose to two. One more positive case was detected in Angul, taking the tally to 26 in the district. The fresh case was reported from a TMC in Athmallick.

The patient, a 21-year-old youth, had returned to the district from Tamil Nadu on May 17 and was asymptomatic.

While Ganjam reported five fresh positive cases, 24 patients admitted to Sitalapali Covid hospital were discharged after recovering from coronavirus on the day.

So far, 358 positive cases have been detected in the district of which 272 have recovered and three succumbed. As of now, Ganjam has 83 active cases.

Similarly in Jajpur, two fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 242. Both the cases are from quarantine centre in Rasulpur block and have travel history to West Bengal. 

On the other hand, 51 coronavirus patients have recovered in the last three days in the district. Of the total 242 positive cases in Jajpur, 121 are active while as many have recovered.

Coronavirus
