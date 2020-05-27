Inmate performs dad’s death rituals in COVID-19 quarantine centre

Amarnath Parida By

Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Unable to attend the Tenth day ritual of his father’s death, a Gujarat returnee performed the necessary rites in a quarantine centre in Thailo panchayat under Balikuda block on Monday.

After villagers refused to come to the aid of 19-year-old Khatish Das in view of the coronavirus threat, the returnee was helped by a priest and a barber, who were housed in the same quarantine centre, to carry out the rituals.

While his father Krushna Das died due to cancer on May 15, Khatish was stuck at Gandhi Nagar in Gujarat due to lockdown.

As public transport was unavailable, he hired a private vehicle for Rs 50,000 and reached his native village Jaigaon under Thailo panchayat on May 19.

After his arrival, the local administration sent Khatish, the only son of his parents, to Thailo quarantine centre for 14 days.

As Monday was the Tenth day of his father’s death, he was required to tonsure his head and perform ‘Pinda Daan’ rituals. However, the village barber and priest showed reluctance to help.

When the local sarpanch came to know about the matter, he found that the quarantine centre had an inmate who was a barber by profession.

Besides, a priest, who was recently released from the quarantine centre, also agreed to help. With their assistance, Khatish tonsured his head and performed the rites.

Thailo sarpanch Jatin Parida said the village barber and priest refused to perform the rituals due to the social stigma associated with coronavirus.

“Luckily, barber Subash Barik and a priest agreed to help Khatish and the rituals were performed near the quarantine centre in presence of panchayat and block officials,” he said.

On Tuesday, Khatish was released from the centre after completing the seven-day quarantine period. He has been advised to remain in home quarantine for another seven days.