STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Lockdown impact: Migrants lay siege to NH-16 over food

The migrants belonged to Ganjam, Nayagarh, Balangir, Khurda, Keonjhar and Jajpur districts and had returned from West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Chennai.

Published: 27th May 2020 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Agitating migrants workers blocking NH-16 in Bhadrak on Tuesday (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHADRAK: Vehicular movement on National Highway-16 came to a grinding halt for nearly three hours as hundreds of migrant workers housed in a temporary labour camp staged road blockade near Aradi Chowk here protesting sub-standard food and lack of basic amenities at the facility on Tuesday. 

The agitators, who were around 1,000 in number, also demanded immediate arrangement to send them to their native places. 

The migrants belonged to Ganjam, Nayagarh, Balangir, Khurda, Keonjhar and Jajpur districts and had returned from West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Chennai.

Sources said these workers had arrived in the district by train and buses in the last three days. They were housed in the temporary camp set up on the premises of Bhadrak Autonomous College. 

The workers said apart from poor quality food, the camp had no toilet, drinking water and light facilities. Besides, they were not examined by health workers despite being housed in the camp for the last three days.

“We are being kept in inhuman and unhygienic conditions here. If the Bhadrak administration is unable to take care of us, we would want to be sent to our respective districts,” said one of the protestors.

On being informed about the protest, additional district magistrate Shyama Bhakta Mishra along with a team rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the irate migrants.

The blockade was withdrawn after Mishra assured the agitators that they will sent to their respective districts soon. Refuting the allegations, Bhadrak Collector Gyana Das said necessary facilities were provided to the migrant workers at the camp. Besides, the quality of food was not compromised as claimed.

“The district administration has started sending the workers to their respective districts from Tuesday. The remaining migrants will be transported to their natives places soon,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Migrant labourers lockdown
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
15-year-old cycles 1,200 kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 risks complicate reopening economy as WHO warns first wave not over
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Going back home after 2 months: Flight passengers share their airport experience during COVID19
A swarm of locusts. (File Photo | AP)
India's newest crisis: Locusts create menace in Rajasthan, MP and Maharashtra
Gallery
The postponed SSLC and HSE examinations began across Kerala with social distancing and Covid-19 safety protocols in place to avoid any chance of virus transmission.
It's exam time in Kerala even amidst the rise in Covid-19 cases
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp