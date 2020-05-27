STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Make mask a way of life’: Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal

Releasing the special cover at Raj Bhavan here, the Governor said wearing a mask is one of the preventive measures to limit the spread of novel coronavirus.

Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal at the launch of Nandighosh TV channel in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Governor Ganeshi Lal on Tuesday released a special cover on “Covid-19, Global Pandemic” and a pack of 10 picture postcards on great personalities of Odisha. The special cover also appeals people to make wearing mask a way of life.

Releasing the special cover at Raj Bhavan here, the Governor said wearing a mask is one of the preventive measures to limit the spread of novel coronavirus.

The design of the cover is based on the artwork of Apindra Swain, a Pattachitra artist of Raghurajpur village in Puri district. In the paintings, day-to-day activities of the people at home using masks have been portrayed.

The pack of 10 picture postcards are of prominent freedom fighters and makers of modern Odisha, Saheed Laxman Naik, Veer Surendra Sai, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Krushnachandra Gajapati, Vyasakabi Fakir Mohan Senapati, Utkalmani Pandit Gopabandhu Das, Utkal Gaurav Madhusudan Das, VV Giri, Harekrushna Mahatab and Biju Patnaik. The Governor appreciated the initiatives of Odisha postal circle and thanked all concerned in turning noble idea to action. Subash Chandra Barmma, chief postmaster general briefed about the project and other activities of the circle. 

