Minor climbs atop transformer, escapes unhurt in Odisha's Jajpur

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A minor boy had a narrow escape after he climbed atop an electric transformer in Jajpur district on Monday. Fortunately, there was no power supply then and he managed to climb down unhurt.

The incident took place near a Government polytechnic at Ragadi village under Korei police limits.

The five-year-old tribal boy was playing with his sister near the transformer when he climbed atop the structure and stood on it.

While his sister was trying to do the same, a person of the locality noticed them and asked the boy to descend.

Eyewitnesses said a major mishap could be averted because there was no power supply to the transformer.

Locals blamed the NESCO authorities of not fencing the structure as a result of which, the minor managed to climb a atop it.