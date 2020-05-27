Month ahead challenging, warns Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik as COVID-19 cases rise

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As Covid-19 cases continue to surge in Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday warned that the month ahead will be more challenging and stressed the need for restrategising State response to continue to stay ahead of the pandemic.

With restoration of flights and rail travel, the coming 15 days to a month will be more challenging, Naveen told officials while reviewing the Covid-19 situation at a high level video conference meeting.

“But, I am sure we will handle the same in a professional manner with a humane face. We have to restrategise our response based on the learnings of the two months of lockdown so that we are ahead of the pandemic and at the same time bring normalcy in economic and livelihood activities,” he stated.

He asked the officials to plan serious awareness campaign on all aspects of Covid-19 for a fortnight.

“Our learnings on the behaviour of virus in India, and more particularly in Odisha, has given us hope that with strict social distancing, wearing masks and repeated hand washing, we should be able to successfully contain the spread of pandemic.

"There are many learning points - scientific, social and administrative - in the two months of lockdown,” he said.

Stating that vulnerable population including elderly population and people with comorbid conditions need extra care, he emphasised that social distancing is not social boycotting and a combination of awareness creation coupled with strict action is required.

“This would also be a target for this week,” he said and added that testing has to be smart to take care of the frontline workers and vulnerable population.

The basic mandatory quarantine period of the State has been tuned on par with ICMR recommendations.

Collectors have been empowered to further extend institutional quarantine on a need-based manner in the overall interest of containing the Covid-19 spread.

The Chief Minister said 95 percent of positive cases in the State are from the quarantine centres which showed the robustness of the system and efforts put by sarpanchs, people’s representatives and Government machinery.

He also praised the humane work done by police in ensuring “zero walking” by the migrants inside Odisha.

The Chief Minister lauded all those who handled a super-cyclone in the midst of Covid-19, ensured zero casualty, restored road connectivity in 24 hours and power connectivity in 48 hours.