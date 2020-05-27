Sarpanch ‘Collectors’ rue fund shortage 

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Armed with Collector powers but deprived of funds. This is the story of many sarpanchs in Jagatsinghpur district.

With the State Government yet to provide funds for infrastructure development and basic amenities in temporary medical centres (TMC), the empowered sarpanchs are finding it difficult to deal with the pandemic. And they are unhappy over it.

Sarpanch of Borikina under Balikuda block Sadhu Charan Sahoo said he has spent around Rs 4 lakh on supply of food, drinking water facilities, sanitation and other facilities in the two TMCs of the panchayat.

“I have spent the money from my own pocket and by borrowing from others. Due to want of funds, sarpanchs are even cooking food for migrant returnees and sweeping the TMC premises,” he said.

Sahoo further informed that without conducting swab test, 28 inmates have been sent to their respective homes after completion of seven-day quarantine period because of fund crunch.

“Since the local block development officer (BDO) refused to sanction money from the gram panchayat (GP) fund in advance, we were forced to send the inmates to their homes,” he said.

Similarly, sarpanch of Goda in Erasama block Kumari Susama Swain said she has spent Rs 8 lakh on infrastructure development including construction of toilet and other facilities in the two TMCs of the panchayat and not a singly penny has been provided by the the local administration yet. It is difficult to run the TMCs without funds, she said.

Jamugaon panchayat in Naugaon block has reported 20 positive cases, the highest so far in the district. Sarpanch Lalatendu Parida said there are four TMCs in the panchayat and he was forced to borrow money from villagers to provide food and other basic amenities to the inmates as the Government is yet to sanction any grants. Balia sarpanch in Kujang also levelled similar allegations.

It is widely believed the State Government decided to reduce the quarantine period from 14 to seven days after sarpanchs complained that they will not be able to run the quarantine centre without funds, sources said.

Meanwhile, locals criticised the Government’s decision to reduce the quarantine period and said early release of the inmates from TMCs will lead to community transmission.

On the other hand, Balikuda BDO Kalyan Saurav Das said, “We have no provision to sanction money in advance from the GP fund. The sarpanchs were asked to submit bills and vouchers of their expenditure for approval of the Special Relief Commissioner. However, not a single sarpanch has submitted these documents so far.”