STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Sarpanch ‘Collectors’ rue fund shortage 

Meanwhile, locals criticised the Government’s decision to reduce the quarantine period and said early release of the inmates from TMCs will lead to community transmission.

Published: 27th May 2020 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Armed with Collector powers but deprived of funds. This is the story of many sarpanchs in Jagatsinghpur district.

With the State Government yet to provide funds for infrastructure development and basic amenities in temporary medical centres (TMC), the empowered sarpanchs are finding it difficult to deal with the pandemic. And they are unhappy over it.

Sarpanch of Borikina under Balikuda block Sadhu Charan Sahoo said he has spent around Rs 4 lakh on supply of food, drinking water facilities, sanitation and other facilities in the two TMCs of the panchayat.

“I have spent the money from my own pocket and by borrowing from others. Due to want of funds, sarpanchs are even cooking food for migrant returnees and sweeping the TMC premises,” he said.

Sahoo further informed that without conducting swab test, 28 inmates have been sent to their respective homes after completion of seven-day quarantine period because of fund crunch.

“Since the local block development officer (BDO) refused to sanction money from the gram panchayat (GP) fund in advance, we were forced to send the inmates to their homes,” he said.

Similarly, sarpanch of Goda in Erasama block Kumari Susama Swain said she has spent Rs 8 lakh on infrastructure development including construction of toilet and other facilities in the two TMCs of the panchayat and not a singly penny has been provided by the the local administration yet. It is difficult to run the TMCs without funds, she said.

Jamugaon panchayat in Naugaon block has reported 20 positive cases, the highest so far in the district. Sarpanch Lalatendu Parida said there are four TMCs in the panchayat and he was forced to borrow money from villagers to provide food and other basic amenities to the inmates as the Government is yet to sanction any grants. Balia sarpanch in Kujang also levelled similar allegations.

It is widely believed the State Government decided to reduce the quarantine period from 14 to seven days after sarpanchs complained that they will not be able to run the quarantine centre without funds, sources said.

Meanwhile, locals criticised the Government’s decision to reduce the quarantine period and said early release of the inmates from TMCs will lead to community transmission.

On the other hand, Balikuda BDO Kalyan Saurav Das said, “We have no provision to sanction money in advance from the GP fund. The sarpanchs were asked to submit bills and vouchers of their expenditure for approval of the Special Relief Commissioner. However, not a single sarpanch has submitted these documents so far.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha panchayats Odisha
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
15-year-old cycles 1,200 kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 risks complicate reopening economy as WHO warns first wave not over
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Going back home after 2 months: Flight passengers share their airport experience during COVID19
A swarm of locusts. (File Photo | AP)
India's newest crisis: Locusts create menace in Rajasthan, MP and Maharashtra
Gallery
The postponed SSLC and HSE examinations began across Kerala with social distancing and Covid-19 safety protocols in place to avoid any chance of virus transmission.
It's exam time in Kerala even amidst the rise in Covid-19 cases
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp