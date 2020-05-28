STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

COVID-19: Migrant influx worry for rural population of Odisha

Massive influx of migrant workers has become a cause of worry for residents of Ganjam, particularly those residing in rural areas of the district.

Published: 28th May 2020 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha migrants in Chennai

(Image Used for representation only) Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  Massive influx of migrant workers has become a cause of worry for residents of Ganjam, particularly those residing in rural areas of the district.After getting down from Shramik Special trains, most of the returnees are spending a lot of time outside before being put in quarantine centres. During this period, they are found using village ponds and tube-wells for bath and defecating in open fields. This has sparked panic among people who apprehend that such unhygienic acts could lead to coronavirus outbreak.

Besides, the rising temperature had resulted in water scarcity in many areas of the district. The quarantine centres too have started facing water shortage and are unable to meet the demands of inmates. Sources said on an average, 50 returnees are housed in a quarantine centre. Each centre has three to five toilets which are not enough for inmates.

With the advent of summer, water scarcity has added to the woes. Without adequate toilets and water, the inmates are forced to defecate in the open and use ponds and tube-wells meant for community purpose. Since the returnees are locals, villagers are unable to prevent them. Sources said residents of many villages have stopped using ponds and other such water bodies apprehending the spread of virus.

So far, more than 80,000 migrant workers have returned to the district of which 10,000 have been released after completion of the quarantine period. This apart, incidents of migrant workers getting off trains midway by pulling chain have aggravated the situation. Sources said the workers are pulling train chain before the scheduled stoppage to get down at places which are nearer to their homes. 

As per norms, the district administration provides transport facilities to ferry the returnees to their native places after their arrival at Berhampur railway station. However, with many workers getting down midway, the administration is facing an uphill task to trace them. The returnees, after alighting from trains, loiter in public places before reaching their respective villages, putting locals at risk of contracting the infection.

On Wednesday, Ganjam migrant workers pulled the chain of a Shramik Special train from Surat to Khurda at Humma railway station where 30 of them deboarded. The workers again pulled the chain at Khalikote stationan and 400 of them got down. It took over two hours for local representatives and railway police to trace the migrant workers and send them to quarantine centres.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha migrants Odisha rural areas coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp