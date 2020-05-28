East Coast Railway Shramik Union union demands COVID-19 safety measures after TTE tests positive

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after a TTE tested positive for coronavirus in the State, East Coast Railway Shramik Union (ECoRSU) has moved railway authorities to initiate immediate measures to safeguard staff on duty in trains.In a memorandum to Deputy Chief Commercial Manager and other senior officials, General Secretary of ECoRSU PK Patsahani said even as passengers are being screened at the stations before boarding trains, there are asymptomatic persons, who could be carriers of the virus.

“Detection of one of our commercial staff has led to fear among other staff and they are now scared of journey in trains,” he said. Since some asymptomatic persons show symptoms during journey, the Union has demanded ECoR to attach an additional empty coach, which can be used as isolation facility.

The association has also urged to earmark two coupes in first and second AC to isolate staff working in special trains. The employees working in the trains may be allotted two trip duty continuously as per their willingness and feasibility of the administration followed by two-week rest.

After completion of one trip, the staff will stay in the railway rest room till joining the second trip and after completion of second trip, they will be tested for Covid-19 and remain in home quarantine for 14 days. “Both mechanical and electrical staff working in special trains in high risk conditions should be supplied with adequate masks, hand sanitisers, gloves, PPE kits and emergency medicine kits,” Patsahani demanded.