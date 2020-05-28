STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik orders resumption of heritage works

The Government’s action also augurs well for the ensuing Rath Yatra, preparation for which is going on in full swing with all safety protocols in place.

Published: 28th May 2020 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Government which has opened up sectoral activities following a prolonged lockdown on Wednesday gave enough signals of returning to business as usual when Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik directed resumption of the heritage corridor works around Sri Jagannath temple at Puri and Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar from May 29.The development works for heritage conservation and beautification of the two shrines and their periphery were suspended following imposition of the nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

“We have had more than two months break due to coronavirus where all works were stopped. Now we must hasten the work at both Puri and Bhubaneswar by day after tomorrow,” Naveen said after a review of the two projects. He directed strict observance of social distancing and other safety measures as per the Covid-19 guidelines.

The Government’s action also augurs well for the ensuing Rath Yatra, preparation for which is going on in full swing with all safety protocols in place. Chariot making work is running in full steam while the Puri administration has ensured that servitors associated with the grand festival are covered by necessary screening and tests.

During the review, the Chief Minister was informed that land acquisition for projects like Shree Setu, Jagannath Ballav Pilgrim Centre, Mahodadhi Market Complex and Municipal Market Complex under Augmentation of Basic Amenities and Development of Heritage and Architecture (ABADHA) scheme in Puri was in progress and will take another two to three months. 

The architectural design for Sri Jagannath Heritage Corridor, redevelopment of Grand Road, temple administration building and Sri Jagannath Culture Centre has, however, been given a final shape.Similarly, development works around Lingaraj Temple are at different stages of implementation. Land acquisition for beautification of the temple and Bindu Sagar will take few more days.

Odisha to resume redevelopment in  Puri and Capital

Design for the projects is under preparation, official sources said.With Bindu Sagar, the oldest and largest water body of the State Capital, and other holy ponds all set for a revamp, the State governmennt will sign an MoU with the Indian Chemical Institute, Mumbai shortly for improvement of the water quality of the historic water body.In January, the Chief Minister had flagged off several projects worth Rs 3,208 crore under the ABADHA scheme. Then came redevelopment of the Ekamkra circuit. The entire set of redevelopment plans is estimated at over Rs 4500 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Odisha CM heritage works resumes
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp