Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik orders resumption of heritage works

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Government which has opened up sectoral activities following a prolonged lockdown on Wednesday gave enough signals of returning to business as usual when Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik directed resumption of the heritage corridor works around Sri Jagannath temple at Puri and Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar from May 29.The development works for heritage conservation and beautification of the two shrines and their periphery were suspended following imposition of the nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

“We have had more than two months break due to coronavirus where all works were stopped. Now we must hasten the work at both Puri and Bhubaneswar by day after tomorrow,” Naveen said after a review of the two projects. He directed strict observance of social distancing and other safety measures as per the Covid-19 guidelines.

The Government’s action also augurs well for the ensuing Rath Yatra, preparation for which is going on in full swing with all safety protocols in place. Chariot making work is running in full steam while the Puri administration has ensured that servitors associated with the grand festival are covered by necessary screening and tests.

During the review, the Chief Minister was informed that land acquisition for projects like Shree Setu, Jagannath Ballav Pilgrim Centre, Mahodadhi Market Complex and Municipal Market Complex under Augmentation of Basic Amenities and Development of Heritage and Architecture (ABADHA) scheme in Puri was in progress and will take another two to three months.

The architectural design for Sri Jagannath Heritage Corridor, redevelopment of Grand Road, temple administration building and Sri Jagannath Culture Centre has, however, been given a final shape.Similarly, development works around Lingaraj Temple are at different stages of implementation. Land acquisition for beautification of the temple and Bindu Sagar will take few more days.

Design for the projects is under preparation, official sources said.With Bindu Sagar, the oldest and largest water body of the State Capital, and other holy ponds all set for a revamp, the State governmennt will sign an MoU with the Indian Chemical Institute, Mumbai shortly for improvement of the water quality of the historic water body.In January, the Chief Minister had flagged off several projects worth Rs 3,208 crore under the ABADHA scheme. Then came redevelopment of the Ekamkra circuit. The entire set of redevelopment plans is estimated at over Rs 4500 crore.