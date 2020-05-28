STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi warns stern action against social distancing violators in Twin City

He also said that citizens are not wearing masks properly as they move outdoors.

Sudhanshu Sarangi, Commissioner of Police of Bhubaneswar.

Sudhanshu Sarangi, Commissioner of Police of Cuttack.

BHUBANESWAR:  Taking note of rampant violation of social distancing norms by people after lockdown relaxation in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, the Twin City Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi on Wednesday warned of strong crackdown on violators.After relaxation of restrictions on public movement and opening of shops and markets, social distancing in the two cities has gone for a toss. People are having scant regard for the basic and the most effective preventive measures against Covid-19. The markets are crowded at all times and people are blatantly flouting every measure, the Commissioner observed.

He also said that citizens are not wearing masks properly as they move outdoors. On seeing the police, they are adjusting their face covers in fear of action. Such activities will also draw action and penalty, Sarangi stated.Social distancing enforcement squads are imposing fines on 500 to 700 people everyday on an average and action against violators will be intensified in the coming days.

“Social distancing and wearing masks is most important, both outdoors and inside the house. Every responsible citizen should abide by the rules to protect themselves and their families,” he said.The Commissionerate Police is implementing a three-pronged strategy to contain the spread of the pathogen - creating awareness on social distancing, engaging enforcement squads at busy market places and penalising violators. 

However, police said they can not remain present in every corner of the City and urged people to adhere to social distancing and wear masks to defeat Covid-19.On the day, the police conducted awareness programmes at Bapuji Nagar market, Ruchika market, Jagamara Square and other places in the Capital city. They warned shopkeepers as well as customers of fine up to `500 for not following the guidelines. The traffic police will also organise a mass awareness campaign at AG Square on Thursday on the importance of wearing masks to contain the spread of the virus. The campaign will be led by Traffic DCP Sagarika Nath and masks will be distributed to the citizens free of cost.

