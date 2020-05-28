STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha's Chhendipada Forest Range Officer held for corruption

 Vigilance sleuths on Wednesday arrested Chhendipada Forest Range Officer Manamohan Swain for his alleged involvement in corruption and seized `2.79 lakh from his possession.

Published: 28th May 2020 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

corruption, bribe

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Vigilance sleuths on Wednesday arrested Chhendipada Forest Range Officer Manamohan Swain for his alleged involvement in corruption and seized Rs 2.79 lakh from his possession.
Acting on a tip-off, officials of the anti-corruption agency intercepted Swain at Mundali bridge on Tuesday while he was proceeding from Chhendipada to Bhubaneswar via Athagarh-Mundali road in a private vehicle.

On conducting  a search,  Swain was found to be in possession of Rs 2.79 lakh, which he could not account for satisfactorily.Soon after, vigilance officials conducted simultaneous searches at the accused’s office and Government quarter in Chhendipada, a building at Khandiabandha in Jajpur district and his rented accommodation in Balangir town.

During the raid, Swain’s immovable and movable assets were traced which included one building in Jajpur district, fixed deposits in different banks, gold ornaments, cash and expensive household articles. “We had information that Swain received huge amount of money from different sources as illegal gratification and a close watch was being kept on his movement and activity,” said a Vigilance official, adding that case has been registered and the accused arrested.

Further investigation is on.
In another development on the day, Vigilance officers of Berhampur Division arrested two Forest department staff including a woman forest guard and a night watcher, over bribery charges. The accused Bishnupriya Dash and Ganesh Patra of Pipalpanka beat within Surada Forest Range in Ganjam district, were held for allegedly demanding and accepting Rs 10,000 bribe from complainant Gangana Mandal of Dhaugaon village for not registering a forest case against him.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha corruption case Forest Range officer corruption case Chhendipada Forest Range
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp