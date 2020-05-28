Odisha's Chhendipada Forest Range Officer held for corruption

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Vigilance sleuths on Wednesday arrested Chhendipada Forest Range Officer Manamohan Swain for his alleged involvement in corruption and seized Rs 2.79 lakh from his possession.

Acting on a tip-off, officials of the anti-corruption agency intercepted Swain at Mundali bridge on Tuesday while he was proceeding from Chhendipada to Bhubaneswar via Athagarh-Mundali road in a private vehicle.

On conducting a search, Swain was found to be in possession of Rs 2.79 lakh, which he could not account for satisfactorily.Soon after, vigilance officials conducted simultaneous searches at the accused’s office and Government quarter in Chhendipada, a building at Khandiabandha in Jajpur district and his rented accommodation in Balangir town.

During the raid, Swain’s immovable and movable assets were traced which included one building in Jajpur district, fixed deposits in different banks, gold ornaments, cash and expensive household articles. “We had information that Swain received huge amount of money from different sources as illegal gratification and a close watch was being kept on his movement and activity,” said a Vigilance official, adding that case has been registered and the accused arrested.

Further investigation is on.

In another development on the day, Vigilance officers of Berhampur Division arrested two Forest department staff including a woman forest guard and a night watcher, over bribery charges. The accused Bishnupriya Dash and Ganesh Patra of Pipalpanka beat within Surada Forest Range in Ganjam district, were held for allegedly demanding and accepting Rs 10,000 bribe from complainant Gangana Mandal of Dhaugaon village for not registering a forest case against him.