Sambalpur celebrates divine wedding 'Sital Sasthi' under COVID-19 shadow

SAMBALPUR: For the first time in the history of Sital Sasthi celebrations in Sambalpur, the divine wedding of Lord Shiva and his consort Goddess Parvati was solemnized in a low-key manner on Wednesday. In wake of the Covid-19 health pandemic, the marriage was performed without any fanfare and in presence of least number of persons. Usually, people in large numbers congregate in the city to witness the festival which is conceived as a real marriage of a man with a woman from two different families. A couple is selected to play the role of parents of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Like other marriages, Lord Shiva goes to the abode of Goddess Parvati in a procession with artistes performing on the road. And the divine couple moves round the city, which is called Nagar Parikrama, following the marriage on the next day. Lakhs of people from across the State besides, neighbouring Chhattisgarh congregate to witness the colourful carnival, which is also known as the homecoming procession of the divine couple.

However, the city is not going to witness such jubilation during Nagar Parikrama this year. Working president of Joint Coordination Committee of Sital Sasthi Jatra, Amulya Mishra said there was no ‘baarat’ procession this year due to the Covid-19 outbreak. “The marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati was solemnised in the respective temple premises in the presence of very few people including the parents of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati besides, some eminent persons of the locality,” he said.

Writer of ‘Sambalpur Itihas’, Deepak Panda said, the Sital Sasthi festival first began in the year 1678 in Sambalpur and the divine marriage was being held at Somnath Baba temple at Balibandha only. Subsequently, it was performed at Balunkeswar Baba temple of Nandapada here in 1782 and since then, people of Sambalpur have been celebrating the festival with much fanfare.

In due course, the marriage of Loknath Baba of Jaruapada was also solemnised and the temple of Jageswar Baba of Mudipada joined the celebrations in 1978. This apart, Sital Sasthi is also observed at the temples of Koshaleswar Baba of Budharaja, Gupteswar Baba of Thakurpada and Sitaleswar Baba of Badbazar in the city. “But this is the first time, the celebration has been toned down to basic rituals due to the Covid-19 crisis,” he added.