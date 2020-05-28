Spike in coronavirus cases continues in Odisha

By Express News Service

The State continued to see a spike in coronavirus infections as several districts reported fresh positive cases on Wednesday. Twelve more positive cases were detected in Nuapada district, taking the tally to 14. Collector Madhusmita Sahoo said all the new cases were reported from temporary medical centres (TMCs). While six cases were reported from Khariar block, two each were found in Sinapali, Boden and Komna. Four of the 12 patients were symptomatic.

Of the new patients, only one has travel history to Gujarat and the rest had returned from Maharashtra. All of them are males. They have been admitted Hi-tech Covid hospital in Rourkela.Balangir reported its highest single-day spike with 16 new positive cases on the day. So far, 54 coronavirus cases has been detected in the district. On Tuesday, 14 positive cases were found in the district headquarters town.

The sudden rise in coronavirus cases is attributed to the daily influx of migrant workers into the district. On the day, a train carrying migrant workers from Rayanapudu in Andhra Pradesh arrived at Balangir railway station.Mayurbhanj district also reported one more positive case. The 41-year-old male patient had returned from Surat recently and kept in a quarantine centre in Karanjia block. He has been admitted to the Covid hospital at Cuttack. The district has so far reported 16 cases of which 11 have recovered.

On the day, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marandi held a meeting with the district officials and reviewed the arrangements put in place for migrant labourers.Similarly, two more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Sundargarh, taking the district’s tally to 39. The patients, both male, have been admitted to Hi-Tech Covid hospital.

The fresh cases had travel history to Maharashtra and Jharkhand and were lodged in TMCs of Kapatmunda in Bisra block and Sector -18 in Rourkela. On the other hand, the recovery rate in the district has been encouraging. So far, 25 patients have recovered in Sundargarh. In Ganjam, 10 more persons tested Covid-19 positive. While eight of them were lodged in quarantine centres, two are locals. The total number of coronavirus cases in the district has reached 368. On the other hand, 11 patients recovered and were discharged from Sitalapali Covid hospital on the day. So far, 283 patients have recovered in Ganjam.

Two home guards test positive

Berhampur: The first case of home guards being infected with Covid-19 was reported from Ganjam district on Wednesday. They are attached to the Polasara police station. Ganjam SP Brijesh Roy in a tweet informed that the patients are undergoing treatment at the Parala Maharaja Covid Hospital and Tata Covid Hospital, Sitalapali. The home guards were symptomatic. Sources said the two were engaged in Covid duty at Jaganathpur railway station and a temporary medical centre.

As the general practice of swab testing of the personnel deployed at high risk zones, their samples were sent for test on May 23. Their contact tracing revealed that apart from five family members, they had come in contact with 11 more persons. Samples of all the persons have been collected for test. Even as the Ganjam administration is tightlipped on the issue, sources said police personnel deployed at other high-risk zones are now apprehensive of being affected by coronavirus.

Meanwhile, unofficial sources said four drivers of OSRTC (Bhanjanagar zone) were sent to Covid-19 hospital at Sitalapali and another 26 drivers quarantined at a temporary medical centre at Bhanjanagar. The drivers were engaged in transporting the returnees. Of the four drivers admitted to the hospital, two are from Belaguntha and Bhanjanagar blocks. Administrative officials refused to comment.