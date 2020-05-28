Ten new courses in the offing at Central University of Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Central University of Odisha (CUO), Koraput will introduce at least 10 new courses, including an Executive Development Programme (EDP) for HAL, Nalco and DRDO employees from 2021-22 academic session. A decision to this effect was taken in the 18th academic council meeting chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof I Ramabrahmam on Wednesday.

The meeting held for the first time from the university campus finalised a proposal that the EDP equivalent to MBA will be introduced for the employees for their job enrichment. This apart, the council has decided that seven new inter-disciplinary courses such as MSc in Life Sciences, Physics, Chemistry and PG courses in Social Work, Applied Psychology, Political Science, Public Administration and Public Health will be rolled out from 2021.

The Vice Chancellor said university is also planning to launch PG diploma in Intellectual Property Rights, Artificial Intelligence and Project Management keeping in view the demand of industries. A certificate course in Russian language is also in the pipeline.