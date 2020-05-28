STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Timetable set for Trinity Lord’s bath by Sri Jagannath Temple Administration

The Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Wednesday finalised the timetable for ‘Snana Purnima’, the bathing ritual of the Trinity, which is scheduled on June 5.

Published: 28th May 2020 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Fire personnel sanitising the periphery of Sri Jagannath temple | ranjan ganguly

By Express News Service

PURI:  The Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Wednesday finalized the timetable for ‘Snana Purnima’, the bathing ritual of the Trinity, which is scheduled on June 5. At a meeting with members of Chhatisha Nijog, the apex body of temple servitors, it was decided that the ‘Pahandi’ of the deities would begin at 1 am and completed by 4 am following which ‘Mangalarpan’ will be performed. Then the deities will be placed on ‘Snana Vedi’.

A base coloumn to be fixed on the
chariots I Express

‘Mangalarati’ would be performed at 4.30 am followed by ‘Mailum’, ‘Tadaplaagi’, ‘Abakash’, ‘Rosahoma’ and ‘Suryapuja’ rituals. The deities would then be offered Gopal Ballav bhog. The ceremonial bathing would begin at 7.30 am and completed by 9.30 am. Puri King Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb would perform ‘Chhera Pahanra’ at 10.30 am. The deities will be decked up in the elephant attire ‘Haati Besha’ which would start at 11 am and completed by 12 pm. 

However, no consensus could be reached on conduct of ‘Sahan Mela’ (public darshan). Sources said this will be decided at the temple body meeting slated to be held after the fourth phase of lockdown is lifted on May 31. On the day, swab samples of 75 of the 150 Daita servitors enlisted for ‘Pahandi’ of the Trinity were collected for test on Wednesday.  Samples of the other half of the servitor team will be collected on Thursday.  Similarly, sample collection from 120 Garabadu servitors will start from Friday.

This process would continue for two days following which swabs of Khuntia, Pratihari, Simhari, Pujapanda and four other categories of servitors will be collected.  The 10 servitors’ groups will participate in the ‘Snana Purnima’. All the servitors would remain under home quarantine. 

Earlier, Covid-19 test was carried out on all servitors and carpenters engaged in chariot construction work in the Ratha Khala and all were found negative. In view of the coronavirus outbreak, it has been decided to conduct ‘Snana Purnima’ with participation of a minimum number of servitors  by adhering to Covid-19 guidelines.

Stage set for ‘Snana Purnima’ 
‘Mangalarati’ would be performed at 4.30 am followed by ‘Mailum’, ‘Tadaplaagi’, ‘Abakash’, ‘Rosahoma’ and ‘Suryapuja’ rituals
The ceremonial bathing would begin at 7.30 am and completed by 9.30 am
Puri King Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb would perform ‘Chhera Pahanra’ at 10.30 am
No consensus could be reached on conduct of ‘Sahan Mela’ (public darshan)

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sri Jagannath Temple Administration Snana Purnima timetable set
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp