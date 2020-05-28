Timetable set for Trinity Lord’s bath by Sri Jagannath Temple Administration

By Express News Service

PURI: The Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Wednesday finalized the timetable for ‘Snana Purnima’, the bathing ritual of the Trinity, which is scheduled on June 5. At a meeting with members of Chhatisha Nijog, the apex body of temple servitors, it was decided that the ‘Pahandi’ of the deities would begin at 1 am and completed by 4 am following which ‘Mangalarpan’ will be performed. Then the deities will be placed on ‘Snana Vedi’.

A base coloumn to be fixed on the

chariots I Express

‘Mangalarati’ would be performed at 4.30 am followed by ‘Mailum’, ‘Tadaplaagi’, ‘Abakash’, ‘Rosahoma’ and ‘Suryapuja’ rituals. The deities would then be offered Gopal Ballav bhog. The ceremonial bathing would begin at 7.30 am and completed by 9.30 am. Puri King Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb would perform ‘Chhera Pahanra’ at 10.30 am. The deities will be decked up in the elephant attire ‘Haati Besha’ which would start at 11 am and completed by 12 pm.

However, no consensus could be reached on conduct of ‘Sahan Mela’ (public darshan). Sources said this will be decided at the temple body meeting slated to be held after the fourth phase of lockdown is lifted on May 31. On the day, swab samples of 75 of the 150 Daita servitors enlisted for ‘Pahandi’ of the Trinity were collected for test on Wednesday. Samples of the other half of the servitor team will be collected on Thursday. Similarly, sample collection from 120 Garabadu servitors will start from Friday.

This process would continue for two days following which swabs of Khuntia, Pratihari, Simhari, Pujapanda and four other categories of servitors will be collected. The 10 servitors’ groups will participate in the ‘Snana Purnima’. All the servitors would remain under home quarantine.

Earlier, Covid-19 test was carried out on all servitors and carpenters engaged in chariot construction work in the Ratha Khala and all were found negative. In view of the coronavirus outbreak, it has been decided to conduct ‘Snana Purnima’ with participation of a minimum number of servitors by adhering to Covid-19 guidelines.

Stage set for ‘Snana Purnima’

‘Mangalarati’ would be performed at 4.30 am followed by ‘Mailum’, ‘Tadaplaagi’, ‘Abakash’, ‘Rosahoma’ and ‘Suryapuja’ rituals

The ceremonial bathing would begin at 7.30 am and completed by 9.30 am

Puri King Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb would perform ‘Chhera Pahanra’ at 10.30 am

No consensus could be reached on conduct of ‘Sahan Mela’ (public darshan)