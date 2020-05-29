BJD refutes BJP charge on COVID-19 testing

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJD on Thursday refuted the allegations of the BJP that the Odisha Government is violating Central guidelines on Covid-19 tests.

BJD spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sasmit Patra said tests for symptomatic persons are being done in Odisha in accordance with the Central Government guidelines.

It would have been better had the BJP leader thoroughly understood the Central guidelines, he said.

Replying to another allegation by BJP leader Prithviraj Harichandan that the Government is not providing Rs 2000 to the people after completion of their quarantine period, Patra said the people discharged from the centres have been provided the amount.