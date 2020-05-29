STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Corona crisis worsening in Odisha as COVID-19 tally touches 1,660

Several districts continued to report fresh positive cases as the Odisha coronavirus tally touched 1,660 on Thursday.

Published: 29th May 2020

Coronavirus, Bhubaneshwar

Representational Image. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Several districts continued to report fresh positive cases as the State tally touched 1,660 on Thursday. Eleven more cases were detected in Jajpur district, taking the number to 253.

Collector Ranjan Kumar Das said all the new cases were from quarantine centres. While eight cases were reported from Dasarathapur block, 2 were found in Barachana and one from Bari.

Of the new patients, one has travel history to Andhra Pradesh, two returned from Ahmedabad in Gujurat and the rest from Kolkata in West Bengal. On the other hand, Jajpur reported its highest single-day recovery of Covid-19 patients. On the day, 25 patients of the district recovered, taking the total to 151. 

Similarly, Bargarh reported its second positive case from a quarantine centre in Barpali block. The 40-year-old patient from Haldipali had returned from Mumbai on May 20 and was kept at the temporary medical centre (TMC) in Barguda. He was asymptomatic. The patient has been admitted to Hi-tech Covid hospital in Rourkela. 

In Ganjam, 26 new Covid-19 cases were found on the day. With this, the total number of positive cases in the district reached 394 including three deaths. Of the fresh cases, 25 were reported from quarantine centres while one was a local. 

Meanwhile, 19 patients recovered from the virus and were discharged from Covid hospital. The district now has 92 active cases.

