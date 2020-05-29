COVID-19: Koraput MP under home quaranrine after business trip in Delhi

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka has been put under home quarantine for 14 days by Rayagada administration after he returned from New Delhi on Tuesday.

The MP had gone there in March to attend the budget session and could not return due to the lockdown. After flights resumed, he returned from New Delhi to Bhubaneswar on Monday and later arrived at Rayagada by road on Tuesday. After he reached his house under Ward 13, health staff screened him and asked Ulaka to remain under quarantine till June 8. A quarantine sticker was put up outside his house, said Executive Officer of the civic body Sachidnanada Satapathy.

Ulaka said he will follow the quarantine norms and would meet people only in case of emergency at his home while adhering to all norms.