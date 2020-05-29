STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Odisha police launches awareness drive, distributes 5,000 masks among poor

Kandhamal police distributed over 5,000 self-made masks among the poor and needy. Rayagada police said mask is must for everyone while stepping out of home.

Published: 29th May 2020 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Traffic police creates awareness on importance of wearing mask at AG Square in Bhubaneswar on Thursday (Photo | Irfana, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As people continue to blatantly violate the Covid-19 guidelines, Odisha Police on Thursday launched an awareness-cum-enforcement drive for wearing masks in public places across the State.

“I appeal to all Odisha residents to wear mask whenever they leave their home. Together, we will defeat corona,” said DGP Abhay tweeted.

Kandhamal police distributed over 5,000 self-made masks among the poor and needy. Rayagada police said mask is must for everyone while stepping out of home. “Mask is not a substitute for helmet. Both are required while riding,” warned police.

In the Capital, Traffic DCP Sagarika Nath flagged off ‘Corona Sachetanata Rath’ vehicle at AG Square here to create awareness on social distancing and wearing masks, in market places and busy areas. Four traffic personnel holding placards on use of masks sensitised the commuters at AG Square. Similarly, police distributed about 400 masks free of cost among people and created awareness at Dumduma, Jagamara and other areas. “Corona Sachetanata Rath will continue to create awareness in the coming days,” said Nath.

