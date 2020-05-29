CPGA demands Odisha government to skill map returnee migrant workers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The centre for Policy, Governance and Advocacy (CPGA) has urged the State Government to go for skill mapping and job profiling of Odia migrant workers returning from other states.

CPGA Chairman Tejeswar Parida said skill mapping can be executed by different agencies with guidance from Odisha Skill Development Authority and administrative departments concerned along with respective district administrations.

“It will help create a data bank of the migrant workers from across the State and Government can accordingly prepare exhaustive plan for providing them employment opportunities besides ensuring required skill training and financial support through specific schemes,” said Parida.