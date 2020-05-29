STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ECoR to tighten security to keep a check on food snatching claims byShramik Special trains passengers

The direction came in the wake of reports of snatching of food items by passengers of Shramik special trains at railway stations. 

Image of Shramik Special train used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: East Coast Railway (ECoR) has directed its divisional authorities to strengthen security at stations and increase deployment of RPF personnel on platforms.

Every day, more than one lakh food packets are being provided to passengers of Shramik special trains under ECoR jurisdiction. The food is served to passengers coach-wise at selected stations. 

A railway spokesperson said the distribution of food was going on smoothly at stations under ECoR for the last more than three weeks. But the snatching of food items from the trolleys at platforms is not acceptable, he added.

It has been decided that the food packets will be distributed by IRCTC catering staff under watchful eyes of RPF personnel and train ticket examiners. “The divisional authorities have been asked to implement the system with immediate effect,” he said.

Every train has hundreds of elderly passengers, women and children. They will be deprived of food if all the food items are snatched by some youths rushing out of the trains immediately on arrival at platforms, the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways has introduced 230 more special trains daily in addition to about 200 trains per day from different parts of the country in a move to help people stranded due to lockdown reach their homes.

The ECoR has handled about 141 Odisha bound Shramik special trains so far. Sources said 14 trains have been received in the State on Thursday and another 10 trains are expected to arrive at different locations on Friday.

One each train is coming from Chennai to Berhampur, Bhavnagar (Gujarat) to Bhubaneswar, Surat to Balasore, Panvel (Maharashtra) to Balasore and Karaikal (Puduchery) to Balasore, two trains from Surat to Nergundi and three trains from Surat to Berhampur.

