STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Fishing ban revised in Odisha, enforced till May 31

The State Government on Thursday revised the ban period for fishing within the territorial waters of Indian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

Published: 29th May 2020 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

A man fishing in Korappuzha river at Kuniyilkadavu bridge in Kozhikode.

For representational purposes (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Thursday revised the ban period for fishing within the territorial waters of Indian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

Although the uniform ban on fishing is imposed from April 15 to June 14 (61 days) for conservation and effective management of fishery resources besides the sea safety reasons, this year the fishermen have been barred from fishing till May 31.

Since the fishing in Indian waters has already been stopped from March 24 after the Centre imposed lockdown to contain coronavirus, it has been decided to enforce the uniform ban on fishing in the EEZ beyond territorial waters on the east coast from April 15 to May 31 (47 days).

A statement issued by the Fisheries and Animal Resources Development department said the Government has prohibited fishing within the territorial waters along the entire coastline of Odisha by all fishing vessels except traditional fishing crafts (up to 8.5 metre) with or without engine till May 31.

“The amendment in the period of fishing ban is applicable only for the current year and would not set any precedent for future,” the statement added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha fishermen Odisha fishing ban
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp