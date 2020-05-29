Fishing ban revised in Odisha, enforced till May 31

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Thursday revised the ban period for fishing within the territorial waters of Indian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

Although the uniform ban on fishing is imposed from April 15 to June 14 (61 days) for conservation and effective management of fishery resources besides the sea safety reasons, this year the fishermen have been barred from fishing till May 31.

Since the fishing in Indian waters has already been stopped from March 24 after the Centre imposed lockdown to contain coronavirus, it has been decided to enforce the uniform ban on fishing in the EEZ beyond territorial waters on the east coast from April 15 to May 31 (47 days).

A statement issued by the Fisheries and Animal Resources Development department said the Government has prohibited fishing within the territorial waters along the entire coastline of Odisha by all fishing vessels except traditional fishing crafts (up to 8.5 metre) with or without engine till May 31.

“The amendment in the period of fishing ban is applicable only for the current year and would not set any precedent for future,” the statement added.