Jagatsinghpur administration tweaks COVID-19 quarantine norm to stem infection

Ibrisingh panchayat has also been declared as containment zone. Fire fighters sanitised the three TMCs at Jagannathpur and Ibrisingh panchayats.

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A day after six returnees tested positive for Covid-19 while under home quarantine, the Jagatsinghpur administration on Thursday decided not to allow any migrant worker to return home from temporary medical centres (TMCs) till their swab test reports are received.

Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra directed sarpanchs and nodal officers of TMCs to keep all the returnees under quarantine till their swab samples are tested and reports sent to the district administration.

Earlier the quarantine period was 28 days, but the State Government recently relaxed the norm to seven-day mandatory institutional quarantine and another seven-day home isolation.

Accordingly, four returnees from Maharashtra and West Bengal, who were at the quarantine centres in Government ITI and Girls High School of Jagannathpur panchayat were asked to return home on May 25. However, they were found positive on Wednesday.

Similarly in Ibrisingh, two Maharashtra returnees went home after seven days of institutional quarantine on May 24 only to test Covid-19 positive on Tuesday. Jagannathpur sarpanch Sheelarani Khandual declared the panchayat as a containment zone. Swab samples of 20 family members of the four patients have been sent for test. 

Meanwhile, two more positive patients were identified in Naugaon block taking the district tally to 49. Both the asymptomatic patients had returned from West Bengal. 

