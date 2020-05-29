STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Lockdown: Bus service resumes in Odisha's Ganjam but has few takers

Resuming their services after more than two months, bus operators of Ganjam district were in for a rude shock on Thursday as only a handful of passengers turned up. 

Published: 29th May 2020 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Resuming their services after more than two months, bus operators of Ganjam district were in for a rude shock on Thursday as only a handful of passengers turned up.

After much deliberation with the State Government, operators had agreed to re-introduce bus services from Thursday.

But the bus owners were greeted with an absolute lack of passengers. Sources said hardly 10 passengers arrived at the bus stand on the first day.

As announced, some private buses reached the city bus stand at 6 am to carry passengers to Bhubaneswar. The vehicles waited there for more than two hours but not a single passenger turned up.

Annoyed, the operators parked their buses at the stand and left for their homes after the departure time ended. 

At around 10 am, another Bhubaneswar-bound private bus (Khambeswari) reached the bus stand and waited for more than one hour.

During this period, only two passengers purchased tickets. After some time, a few more passengers arrived and the near-empty bus left for Bhubaneswar.

General secretary of Ganjam district bus operators’ union Babu Patnaik said “We were expecting a fall in number of passengers due to the coronavirus threat but had never hoped for such a poor response from passengers.” 

The bus which left for Bhubaneswar had only 10 passengers in it. The operator will not be able to recover the money spent on fuel and is bound to incur losses.

“Since hotels and lodges are closed, we were reluctant to resume bus services initially. However, we agreed in interest of the public. But in view of the current situation, it may not be possible for us continue plying the buses,” Patnaik said and added that the poor passenger response has been discussed with other bus operator unions to decide the future course of action.

Sources said neither the operators nor transport officials are sure about operation of buses from Friday.
On the other hand, the district transport wing has requisitioned 65 Government buses, 204 private and 40 city buses to ferry migrant workers from the railway station to their native places. 

Regional transport officer (RTO) Sanjay Biswal said, “Apart from dropping the returnees at temporary medical centres, the buses are also being used to carry persons, who complete their quarantine period, to their native places.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha Ganjam Ganjam bus services
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp