Lockdown relaxation impact: COVID-19 social distancing a 'distant dream' in Odisha's Rourkela

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Even as the Covid-19 tally in the State continues to climb at an alarming rate, preventive measures to keep the virus at bay like social distancing are not being adhered to in the Steel City.

The relaxation in lockdown norms has led to overcrowding along the city’s main road where most wholesale outlets selling essential commodities are located.

With the lifting of containment and buffer zone restrictions, clamped in the city since April 26, bulk sale of fruits, vegetables, eggs, fish and other perishable items was allowed at the Udit Nagar parade ground.

Former vice-chairman of regulated market committee (RMC) Ramesh Agarwal said it is high time Sundargarh administration streamlined the functioning of RMC and expedited pending projects to check crowding. He said eight projects of RMC in Panposh sub-division which envisage construction of mandis and foodgrain godowns are yet to be started.

At present, RMC has 22 godowns with a combined capacity of 2,200 tonne at Vedvyas and Civil Township areas. Agarwal said the wholesale traders from the main road must be shifted to these localities. The godowns are being used to store iron-ore and other products.

The Krushak Bazar at Civil Township, spread over 0.82 acre, is in ruins and must be made operational. The stalled mega wholesale market yard at Balughat may take years to come up and until then, rush on the main road can be curbed using the RMC facilities at Vedvyas and Civil Township.