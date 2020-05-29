STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Naveen Patnaik requests people to ‘Bande Utkal Janani’ on May 30 to honour COVID-19 warriors

Published: 29th May 2020 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Taking a cue from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who got the nation together on multiple occasions to express gratitude to “corona warriors”, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday appealed to Odias all over the world to join voices and recite ‘Bande Utkal Janani’ at 5.30 pm on May 30, in honour of the State’s frontline workers.

Asserting that Odisha has set an example in saving human lives from the coronavirus pandemic, the Chief Minister said in a video message , all credit goes to the Covid warriors who have been working day and night, with sacrifice and commitment. 

“From frontline health workers, PRIs and peoples representatives, Government employees cutting across all departments/ private sector  employees/self help group members, service minded individuals - all have worked round the clock, keeping their personal lives aside to provide service to the people”, he said.
The Chief Minister said, due to their selfless efforts, Covid-19 fatality rate in the State is one of the lowest in India and the world. Besides, more than 50 per cent of the infected people have recovered and gone home.

“As we started the fight against Covid-19 two months ago, our goal was to save the lives of the 4.5 crore people of the State and we have ensured this. It is an unprecedented success for the State. Odisha’s efforts have been recognised at all levels. Powerful nations of the world, rich states of our country have not been able to achieve this feat in the fight against Covid,” he stated.

Naveen spoke to leaders of political parties including Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik, State BJP president Sameer Mohanty and others to bring all on board on the singing of State Song to encourage and motivate Covid warriors.

Stating that the song had strengthened the bond among Odias during the struggle for a separate state of Odisha, Naveen said the recitation will be a befitting honour to the sacrifices made by the frontline workers. 

“It will provide inspiration for our Covid warriors, besides strengthening our resolve to work with renewed commitment,” he said. 

The CM spoke to teachers, sarpanchs, Asha, anganwadi and health workers over telephone, who have been infected in their fight against Covid-19. He hailed their courage and dedication in providing outstanding service to society and wished their speedy recovery.

