STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Seven days on, cyclone 'Amphan'-affected people in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur still homeless

In many panchayats of Erasama block, the nights are still dark and villagers, roofless. Hundreds of people who lost their houses in the cyclone have not been provided any assistance.

Published: 29th May 2020 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

A house damaged by cyclone Amphan in Sandhkuda village (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Rural parts of Jagatsinghpur district continue to reel under the impact of cyclone Amphan as nearly seven days after the disaster, both electricity and relief are yet to reach the affected villagers. 

In many panchayats of Erasama block, the nights are still dark and villagers, roofless. Hundreds of people who lost their houses in the cyclone have not been provided any assistance.

With no power supply and the rising summer heat, their woes have worsened. 

Sandhkuda, a village inhabited by thousands of fishermen in Paradip, bore the maximum brunt of Amphan. Nearly 150 thatched houses collapsed while many fishermen lost their boats and nets.

A week later, relief materials including polythene sheets are yet to reach the people who are now living under the open sky.

Parbati, a villager, said, “My thatched house was damaged in the cyclone and since then, my four-member family has been living in the open. Besides, power supply is yet to be restored in the village. Neither the district officials nor any elected representatives have visited the village yet.” 

Like Parbati, several other villagers also expressed their displeasure over the apathy of the district administration to their plight. K Mariyama said the fishermen community of Sandhkuda are living in misery and the administration has turned a blind eye to their pitiable condition. “While we are spending the nights in darkness, the days are too hot in absence of electricity,” he rued.

Those affected by the the cyclone in Kujang and Tirtol also levelled similar allegations of non-supply of relief materials and accused the officials of callousness.

Nearly 17,000 people were evacuated during Amphan and after the cyclone passed, houses of most of these evacuees were either partially or completely damaged.

Deputy Collector (Emergency) Saswat Das said the district administration has already submitted a detailed report on house damage and other losses to the Special Relief Commissioner.

Executive Engineer, CESU Smutiranjan Swain said barring a few villages, electricity supply has been restored in all the affected coastal areas of Kujang, Tirtol and Erasama blocks. Due to local disputes and restoration work, restoration of power supply has been delayed. However, efforts are on to provide electricity to these villages soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amphan Amphan aftermath Odisha cyclone Amphan
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp