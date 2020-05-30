Coronavirus cases in Odisha continue to surge, Sundargarh reports biggest single-day spike

By Express News Service

Coronaviraus cases maintained the upward trend across Odisha on Friday. Sundargarh reported its biggest single-day spike with 13 Covid-19 positive cases.

With this, the total positive cases jumped to 54 in the district. The fresh cases include eight persons at a construction site in Mangaspur, one at NTPC Covid care centre in Sundargarh sub-division, three at a temporary medical centre (TMC) in Rourkela and one in Bisra block.

All the new patients have been admitted to Hi-Tech Covid-19 hospital at Rourkela. So far, the district has 27 active cases after recovery of 27 patients.

Meanwhile, Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) on Friday further reduced the containment zone along the main road.

A fresh order issued by RMC Commissioner Dibyajyoti Parida declared the densely-populated Janta Niwas Lane, Dinanath Lane, Telipada and Plant Site Lane on the southern side of the main road as free zones. The containment zone now comprises areas on the southern side of the main road from border line of Plant Site Lane to AB Lane.

Similarly, 12 positive cases were found in Nuapada, taking the tally to 26 in the district. All the cases were reported from the quarantine centres. Nuapada Collector Madhusmita Sahoo said four cases were reported in Khariar block, three each in Boden and Sinapali and two in Nuapada NAC. Of the new patients, 11 had returned from Mumbai and one from Hyderabad.

Eight of them were asymptomatic. All the TMCs from where the cases were detected have been sealed and declared containment zones. Sambalpur district also reported a positive case on the day.

The 20-year-old youth from Barle village under Birsinghgarh panchayat in Jujumura block had returned from Mumbai on May 19. He was staying at Kabrapali quarantine centre in Jujumura.