STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Coronavirus cases in Odisha continue to surge, Sundargarh reports biggest single-day spike

The fresh cases include eight persons at a construction site in Mangaspur, one at NTPC Covid care centre in Sundargarh sub-division, three at a TMC in Rourkela and one in Bisra block.

Published: 30th May 2020 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Coronaviraus  cases maintained the upward trend across Odisha on Friday. Sundargarh reported its biggest single-day spike with 13 Covid-19 positive cases.

With this, the total positive cases jumped to 54 in the district. The fresh cases include eight persons at a construction site in Mangaspur, one at NTPC Covid care centre in Sundargarh sub-division, three at a temporary medical centre (TMC) in Rourkela and one in Bisra block.

All the new patients have been admitted to Hi-Tech Covid-19 hospital at Rourkela. So far, the district has 27 active cases after recovery of 27 patients.

Meanwhile, Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) on Friday further reduced the containment zone along the main road.

A fresh order issued by RMC Commissioner Dibyajyoti Parida declared the densely-populated Janta Niwas Lane, Dinanath Lane, Telipada and Plant Site Lane on the southern side of the main road as free zones. The containment zone now comprises areas on the southern side of the main road from border line of Plant Site Lane to AB Lane.

Similarly, 12 positive cases were found in Nuapada, taking the tally to 26 in the district. All the cases were reported from the quarantine centres. Nuapada Collector Madhusmita Sahoo said four cases were reported in Khariar block, three each in Boden and Sinapali and two in Nuapada NAC. Of the new patients, 11 had returned from Mumbai and one from Hyderabad.

Eight of them were asymptomatic. All the TMCs from where the cases were detected have been sealed and declared containment zones. Sambalpur district also reported a positive case on the day.

The 20-year-old youth from Barle village under Birsinghgarh panchayat in Jujumura block had returned from Mumbai on May 19. He was staying at Kabrapali quarantine centre in Jujumura.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha coronavirus cases Sundargarh coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp