Council of Ministers appreciates frontline workers in Covid-19 battle in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Council of Ministers on Friday resolved to acknowledge the commendable service rendered in combating the public health disaster Covid-19 pandemic by frontline workers like doctors, health professionals, paramedics and community health workers and specifically the sarpanchs for their tremendous contribution.

The council also extended its appreciation for the services rendered by public representatives, government servants, teachers and members of civil society in the battle against Covid-19.

“The Council of Ministers conveys State Government’s deep gratitude for their commitment and selfless action in containing the spread of disease thus far,” the resolution said.