COVID-19 lockdown aftermath: Bus services hit in Odisha's Angul

By Express News Service

ANGUL: The fear of Covid-19 has badly hit bus services in the district. With no passenger turnout, buses remained off road on Friday even as the Government has allowed resumption of passenger transport services in full steam.

As services restarted on Thursday, only two buses - one from Angul to Athamalick and another to Bagedia - plied but with no passengers.

Amid the setback, the bus owners hope normalcy in services will resume by first week of June. They said their staff, who had left for their respective villages, are yet to return to work.

The staff are being threatened by the villagers that they will not be allowed to enter their homes if they return.

President of Angul Private Bus Owners Association Manas Samal said besides the threat by villagers, the vehicles, which have been lying idle for the last more than two months, need repair and maintenance.