Lockdown: Television darshan relief for Jagannath devotees as Trinity’s Snana Yatra to be telecasted

Chief Administrator of SJTA Krishan Kumar has urged Secretary of I&PR department to make necessary arrangements for the live telecast and webcast of the rituals.

Three chariots kept ready in front of Jagannath temple on Wednesday, Rath Yatra

Three chariots kept ready in front of Jagannath temple (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After nearly two-and-a-half months, devotees will have a glimpse of the Trinity during Snana Yatra on June 5, albeit on their television screens.

As people are barred from the daily darshan of the deities at Sri Mandir due to the lockdown in view of Covid-19 pandemic, the Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has proposed live telecast and webcast of the religious event.

Chief Administrator of SJTA Krishan Kumar has urged Secretary of I&PR department to make necessary arrangements for the live telecast and webcast of the rituals.

He has, however, made it clear that individual channels will not be allowed to cover the event. “Live telecast of Snana Yatra by television broadcasters is an usual practice every year and it is very popular among Lord Jagannath devotees across the globe. Since the entry of public to the temple and darshan has been restricted this year due to the pandemic and social distancing guidelines have to be followed strictly in front of the temple, it is proposed that I&PR department make necessary arrangements for the telecast and webcast,” Kumar stated in his letter.

The Chief Administrator maintained that the feed of the live telecast may be shared with all channels. The SJTA has nominated Subhransu Sekhar Padhi as nodal officer and single point contact for facilitating the process.

The Snana Yatra, also known as Deba Snana Purnima, is one of the most important events of the shrine. After the bathing ritual, the deities assume a special elephant form known as ‘Hati Besha’. The rituals will be performed on the temple premises at the Snana Mandap.

Heritage corridor work resumes

PURI: After a gap of two months, the Puri administration resumed demolition drive within 75 metre radius of Sri Jagannath temple’s Meghanad Pachiri. Earlier this week, the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had decided to begin the work that was suspended due to lockdown on May 29.

Sub-Collector Bhabataran Sahu said the demolition drive was resumed at Uttarparswa Mutt. “Before the lockdown, we had demolished a portion of the Mutt on the northern side of the shrine and today, the remaining portion was demolished,” he said.

Meanwhile, two health teams collected swab samples of Garabadu servitors selected to participate in the Snana Purnima rituals on June 5.

The consignment of ‘Basunga Patta’, a special silk cloth, reached the temple on the day from Tigiria, Cuttack. The Trinity would be dressed in the cloth after the ceremonial bath.

