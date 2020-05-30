Odisha government exempts taxation for three months tax on contract carriages 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government on Friday exempted tax and additional tax of stage/contract carriages for three months - April, May and June.

Department of Commerce and transport said buses, city buses and other passenger vehicles were not operating from March 22.

However, All Odisha Private Bus Owners’ Association had requested the Government to exempt tax till August.

“We had demand to exempt tax till August as the buses were off-road in April and May due to the lockdown,” said association’s spokesperson Debashish Nayak.

The association resumed operations within the State from Thursday.