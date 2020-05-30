STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha government plans labour reforms to lure investors

Overtime limit increased from 75 hours to 115 per quarter, engagement of women workers allowed with consent between 7 pm and 6 am in factories

Published: 30th May 2020 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

factory

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In order to facilitate investment, generation of employment and counter the hardships caused to MSMEs due to Covid-19 pandemic by creating a more conducive and business friendly atmosphere, the State Government has decided to bring in several labour reforms by amending the Factories Act 1948.

A proposal in this regard was approved at a meeting of the Cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

As per the amendments approved by the Cabinet, the threshold for factories has been increased to 50 with or without the aid of power from existing 10 (with power) and 20 (without power).

However, the provisions of the Factories Act will remain intact for factories with hazardous manufacturing processes.

The non-hazardous factories employing 20 or more workers but less than 50 will require one-time registration on intimation.

Such factories will be exempted from payment of fees, approval of plan, renewal of licence and regular inspection except on receipt of complaint or in the event of accident by filing self-certification and annual return.

However, provisions related to safety, health and welfare measures will remain intact.

While overtime limit has been increased from 75 hours to 115 per quarter, engagement of women workers has been allowed with consent between 7 pm and 6 am in factories subject to condition that adequate safety, welfare, security measures and safeguards as prescribed are taken by the factories concerned.

Besides, reduction has been made in the number of days for which a worker has to work in factory for allowing him leave with wages in the subsequent year from existing 240 days to 180 days.

Besides, to protect the interest of workers, amendment of Industrial Disputes Act, 1947 has been approved which provides prior two months notice or pay in lieu of notice for retrenchment for establishments where 100 and more but less than 300 are employees.

The amendment also seeks to increase the threshold from 100 to 300 workers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha government MSMEs Odisha MSMEs Odisha labour reforms
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp