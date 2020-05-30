Odisha’s COVID-19 recovery rate at 56 per cent, third highest in India

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: On a day when 63 new cases were reported, Odisha posted a recovery rate of 56 per cent with discharge of 90 more Covid-19 patients on Friday.

In terms of recovery, it is ranked third among States that have recorded more than 500 positive cases.

Of the total 1,723 cases, 976 patients have recovered so far. Andhra Pradesh has the highest recovery rate of 67 per cent, followed by 59 per cent in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana, while Tamil Nadu has reported 55 per cent. Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh have registered a recovery rate of 54 per cent each.

Health and Family Welfare Department sources said as many as 23 patients from Jagatsinghpur, 22 from Jajpur, 21 from Bhadrak, 15 from Ganjam, three from Cuttack, two each from Khurda and Sambalpur and one each from Balasore and Nayagarh recovered.

The number of people recovering from the disease on a daily basis has now been exceeding the positive cases for the last five consecutive days. As many as 99 patients recovered on May 25, 84 on May 26, 79 on May 27 and 75 on Thursday.

“It is a good sign that more and more Covid patients are recovering without any complications. Since most cases in the State are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms, we are discharging them as per the Union Health Ministry policy prepared in consultation with Indian Council of Medical Research,” Additional Chief Secretary PK Mohapatra said.

Meanwhile, of the 63 new Covid-19 cases reported from 15 districts in last 24 hours, 12 cases were detected in Khurda, while 11 were found in Jagatsinghpur.

Dhenkanal reported nine, Nayagarh (7), Balangir (6) and Ganjam (4) besides three cases each were recorded in Cuttack and Balasore, two in Sundargarh, one each in Puri, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur, Koraput, Jharsuguda and Nabarangpur districts. Of the fresh cases, 61 came from quarantine centres while two are local contacts.

The cases from quarantine centres are returnees from Gujarat, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, New Delhi and Chhattisgarh. Official sources said, two more persons with comorbidities died and have been found to be positive for Covid-19 after death.

A 72-year-old man of Balasore district who was suffering from blood cancer succumbed to chronic ailments, while the second victim was a 42-year-old man of Khurda district with chronic liver disease and Hepatitis B who passed away during treatment.

“As per the death audit report, the cause of death of Balasore patient is chronic myelogenous lukemia and that of Khurda patient is decompensated liver disease with Hepatitis B.

They have died in diseases other than Covid,” Mohapatra said. Seven persons have succumbed to the disease so far. After recovery of 90 persons, the number of active cases in the State now stands at 737.