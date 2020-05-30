STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Orissa High Court censures identity disclosure of coronavirus patients

Acting on a PIL seeking a high-level inquiry into the disclosure of identity of 13 persons infected by Covid-19 in Kendrapara district, the bench has issued notices to the Central, state government.

Published: 30th May 2020 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, COVID 19, Sanitization

A security guard sanitizes bags of sportspersons. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed the State Government to ensure that the identity of any person afflicted with Covid-19 is not disclosed under any circumstances.

“The State authorities are directed to ensure that identity of any person, who is admitted to Covid centres - any Government or private hospital or quarantine centre in the State - found infected with coronavirus is not disclosed/publicised either in any intra-departmental communication or in any media platform including social media,” the division bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice BR Sarangi has ordered.

Acting on a PIL seeking a high-level inquiry into the disclosure of identity of 13 persons infected by Covid-19 in Kendrapara district, the bench has issued notices to the Central and State governments.

The petition filed by Ananga Kumar Otta sought direction for stern action against the persons for whose connivance or negligence the identity of the 13 persons could be divulged.

“Inaction of the Government cannot be countenanced in law and equity since the same is clearly an act of a wrong to the society. Unless a judicial review of the situation is undertaken, public at large will suffer irreparable loss,” the petition contended.

