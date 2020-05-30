Quarantined man dies at VIMSAR Burla, doctors suspect septicemia as no COVID-19 testing done

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: A man who was under quarantine at Patnagarh died at VIMSAR, Burla, on Friday. Although no Covid-19 test was conducted on him, doctors suspect that he succumbed to septicemia. The deceased is 60-year-old Tekemani Tanla, a resident of Kotsamalai.

Tekemani along with his wife had returned from Chhattisgarh on May 19 and the couple was lodged in a quarantine centre at Kotsamalai Gram panchayat under Patnagarh area.

However, a day later Tekemani suffered from fever and was rushed to a private nursing home and then to the District Headquarters Hospital.

When his condition deteriorated, Tekemani was shifted to VIMSAR where he breathed his last.

Sub-Divisional Medical Officer of Patnagarh, Dillip Biswal said the Chhattisagarh returnee suffered from septicemia.

Body of Tekemani was sent to his village where locals demanded the administration to provide his family adequate compensation.