Seven hurt as bus carrying migrants from Kerala to Bengal falls into gorge in Odisha

BALASORE: Seven persons sustained critical injuries when the bus carrying them from Kerala to West Bengal fell into a 16 feet deep gorge from a bridge on NH-16 near Nuagaon-Mangalpur village within Balasore Industrial police limits on saturday.

The ill-fated bus

Thewas carrying 28 migrant workers. Sukhched Sekh, Mir Mustak, Yasim Sekh, SK Sekh and Nizam of Krishna Nagar along with drivers Irsad and Irfan were critically injured in the mishap. They were admitted to Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital, said Balasore Industrial IIC Paresh Kumar Rout.

A few others who sustained minor injuries were administered first-aid on the spot. They were then taken to two labour camps. Rout said the mishap took place due to the recklessness of the driver. “Another bus has been arranged for those fit to travel and they will be taken to their destination soon,”he said.